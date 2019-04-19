Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) NLMK shareholders confirmed Grigory Fedorishin as president and elected new Board of Directors 19-Apr-2019 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release ************* 19 April 2019 NLMK shareholders confirmed Grigory Fedorishin as president and elected new Board of Directors ****************************************************************************** **************** At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) held on 19 April 2019, NLMK shareholders voted to confirm Grigory Fedorishin as the Group's President and Chief Executive Officer; and to elect a new Board of Directors, with a majority of independent directors (five seats out of nine). Nine members of the Board of Directors were elected: ? Vladimir Lisin, ? Oleg Bagrin, ? Nikolay Gagarin, ? Thomas Veraszto (independent director), ? Joachim Limberg (independent director), ? Karen Sarkisov, ? Stanislav Shekshnia (independent director), ? Benedict Sciortino (independent director), and ? Marjan Oudeman (independent director). The shareholders also approved the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements. The shareholders approved the payment of remuneration to members of NLMK's Board of Directors and the external Auditor. *IR contact info:* *Media contact info:* Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA Sergey Babichenko +7 (495) 504 0,504 +7 (916) 824 6743 ir@nlmk.com babichenko_sy@nlmk.com About NLMK Group NLMK Group is the largest vertically integrated steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world. NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines. NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 17 million tonnes per year. NLMK has the most competitive cash cost among global manufacturers and one of the highest profitability levels in the industry. In 12M 2018, the Company generated $12 billion in revenue and $3.6 billion in EBITDA. Net debt/EBITDA stood at 0.25?. The Company has investment grade credit ratings from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and RAEX (Expert RA). NLMK's ordinary shares with a 16% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1. For more details on NLMK shareholder capital please follow the link [1]. For more information on NLMK Group, please visit our website [2] . ISIN: US67011E2046 Category Code: RAG TIDM: NLMK LEI Code: 213800913TPW32I84456 Sequence No.: 8279 EQS News ID: 802093 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=83925ad337bb20779f40888bb3ea5ad9&application_id=802093&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c906f84fc7b6afdd6f101f51c9d7c847&application_id=802093&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

