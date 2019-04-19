sprite-preloader
19.04.2019
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Hainan Airlines to launch Beijing-Oslo non-stop service on May 15

BEIJING, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") plans to formally launch non-stop service between Beijing and Oslo on May 15. This will be the first direct route between mainland China and Norway as well as the airline's first non-stop Nordic service. The Beijing-Oslo route, with three round trip flights weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be serviced by an Airbus A330-300 aircraft with 32 seats in business class and 262 seats in economy class. Business class will be equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and every passenger will be served sumptuous offerings from both Western and Oriental cuisines. In addition, the use of portable electronic devices on board will be allowed.

Hainan_Airlines_logo

The airline now operates 21 routes with destinations in Europe including Berlin, London, Paris, Rome, Brussels, Edinburgh, Zurich, Vienna, Manchester, Madrid and Moscow. Tickets for Beijing-Oslo flights can now be reserved. Passengers can find more information about the reservations on the airline's official website www.hainanairlines.com.

Hainan Airlines' Beijing-Oslo Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No.

Aircraft

Schedule

Departure City

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Arrival City

HU769

A330

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Beijing

1:30 am

5:30 am

Oslo

HU770

A330

Monday/Friday

Oslo

2:30 pm

5:30 am+1

Beijing

HU770

A330

Wednesday

Oslo

1:55 pm

5:00 am+1

Beijing

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire