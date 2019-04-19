Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) announces the filing of its 2018 Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force on the French version of the Company's website at https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/

The following documents are included in the Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

The 2018 Annual Financial Report containing the Management Report of the Board of Directors including the Extra-Financial Performance Statement, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2018 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports, as well as the statutory auditors' fees;

The details of the share buyback program.

The Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority's website at: http://amf-france.org.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

Contacts:

Latécoère

Sebastien Rouge Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 61 58 77 00

sebastien.rouge@latecoere.aero

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines Investor Relations

Tel. +33 (0)1 47 03 69 48

Emily Oliver Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65

latecoere@fticonsulting.com