Charles & Colvard to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1, 2019

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, announced that Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO, and Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PT in Las Vegas.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during this conference. Interested investors should contact conference representatives to schedule a meeting. For more information, please visit https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

The investor presentation provided at the conference will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce-driven business, the Company uses innovative technology and sustainable practices to lead a revolution in the jewelry industry. As the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide, Charles & Colvard delivers a brilliant product at a revolutionary value that meets the needs of today's discerning customer. Jewelry consumers seek Charles & Colvard products because of their exceptional quality as well as their environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Contacts:

Clint J. Pete

Chief Financial Officer

919-468-0399

cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Jenny Kobin

Investor Relations

800-695-0650

Jenny.Kobin@IRAdvisory.com

