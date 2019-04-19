Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer (Euronext:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announced that the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) published today a partial extension of its injunction dated January 4, 2018.

The original injunction related to the quality management systems and processes at Stallergenes Greer's facility in Antony (France) and primarily impacted the production of subcutaneous products. Sublingual products were not impacted.

In its 2019 decision, the ANSM noted the full resolution offour points among the seven raised in the January 2018 injunction. The ANSM decided to extend its injunction concerning the remaining three points: two related to the production of subcutaneous products and one related to pharmacist training as to batch releases. In accordance with the deadlines set by the ANSM, two of these points are expected to be concluded by the end of May 2019, the other by September 15, 2019.

As announced in June 2018, the ANSM informed the Company that it may impose a financial penalty. The ANSM has not notified Stallergenes Greer of its decision in that regard.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

