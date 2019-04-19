SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their compliance management study for a consumer products company

Project background

The company wanted to reformulate, test, produce and distribute over 250 of its products while addressing local municipalities deadlines for regulatory compliance using FDA guidelines. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement were as follows:

Objective 1: The company wanted to distribute products worth $150 million (net sales value).

The company wanted to distribute products worth $150 million (net sales value). Objective 2: They were also interested in building a compliance management system that can reduce the pressure on their internal corporate team.

They were also interested in building a compliance management system that can reduce the pressure on their internal corporate team.

"Compliance management system is imperative for companies to ensure that any business or legal actions taken are within legal parameters. It ensures that the 'appropriate' actions have been taken in order to prevent incidents and mitigate risks," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a global consumer products company - was able to create the user-defined workflows for approvals and reviews based on the organizational hierarchy levels. The solution offered helped them to:

Gain various statistics required in the FDA guidelines to determine if the product has been properly manufactured, distributed and stored.

Improve built-in and customizable workflow capabilities while ensuring internal compliance in the company.

Outcome: SpendEdge enabled the consumer products company to challenge the status quo to simplify the reformulation process and increase the efficiency of the organization. This allowed the client to consolidate business intelligence across divisions and gain global visibility into the risk and compliance initiatives. The solution offered further helped the company to reformulate products with a Net Sales Value over $230 million and 0.9 million under budget.

