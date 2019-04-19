Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Showroomprive.com SRP GROUPE: Publication of the 2018 registration document 19-Apr-2019 / 16:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. La Plaine Saint Denis, April 19, 2019 - SRP Groupe has published its 2018 Registration Document (including its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018), filed with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marches Financiers - AMF) on April 19, 2019. The 2018 Registration Document includes the following documents: · the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018; · the Board of director's report on corporate governance; · information on the statutory auditors' fees; · the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report; · the description of the share buyback program. The 2018 Registration Document is available, free of charges, on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com [1]) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). Specimens of the 2018 Registration Document are also available , free of charges, by simple request to SRP Groupe, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France. ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands on its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,000 people. For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com [2] CONTACTS Showroomprivé Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Priscilla Le Minter, Communication + 33 1 76 21 50 16 priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net *ACTUS* Grégoire Saint Marc, Investor Relations + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 94 showroomprive@actus.fr Alexandra Prisa, Press Relations + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BXWQTJHOAL [3] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 802109 End of Announcement EQS News Service 802109 19-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=802109&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=520e5613280760a735ee2b64bd8065d3&application_id=802109&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=78ba4bbd8696cce81cffcb92e7fe30fd&application_id=802109&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

