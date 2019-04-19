Oriental Yuhong and Wacker Chemie Established the Joint Laboratory

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / On April 18, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. and Wacker Chemie AG announced the establishment of a joint laboratory and held an unveiling ceremony in Beijing.This project aims to further strengthen upstream and downstream cooperation in the field of waterproof coatings.Through the "Oriental Yuhong-Wacker Chemie Joint Laboratory" set up in their respective workplaces, the two companies will work together on the basic research and application research of vinyl acetate / vinyl (VAE) emulsion waterproofing coating to meet the market needs for high-performance and green environmental protection building materials.

High-class administrators in Yuhong show that, after the establishment of the joint laboratory, the two companies will rapidly promote the development and upgrading of waterproofing products through the functional design of emulsion, and their respective advantages in coating production and application. They will provide consumers with more environmentally friendly, easy-to-use and high-performance products.

Dr. Christoph Riemer, head of Consutruction Polymers business unit at WACKER said, through the establishment of joint laboratory and project cooperation with Oriental Yuhong, Wacker Chemie can better understand the market demands and further enhance innovative collaboration with China's paint industry.

Industry insiders believe that the establishment of the joint laboratory willget through the upstream and downstream of the coating material field and form the R&D technology chain. It will change the situation of independent research and development between coatings manufacturers and application enterprises in the past, which not only contribute to reducing production costs, but also greatly promotes the research and development of high-performance environmental protection waterproof products. Therefore, this collaboration will also play an important guiding role in the production reform of the whole industry.

jan@globalnews.com

SOURCE: Oriental Yuhong

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542510/Oriental-Yuhong-and-Wacker-Chemie-Established-the-Joint-Laboratory