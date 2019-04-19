Antonio And Raquel Vendome Make Their Mark on New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / Antonio Vendome, more commonly known as 'Nino', exemplifies the American dream. At the age of 10, Nino was a shoe-shine boy, but he has risen to create a real estate empire and an impressive architectural legacy to leave behind. Through hard work, ingenuity, and drive, he has become a renowned New York real estate mogul. Nino's daughter, Raquel Vendome, was pursuing training in early childhood education when she decided instead to follow in her father's footsteps and work for Vendome Property Management, managing properties throughout downtown Manhattan and Queens. Nino's creative spirit could see the artistic merit in architecture, a spirit he has breathed into other Vendome projects such as the Urban Glass House, Habitable Sculpture, and two SoHo art galleries. With Raquel by his side, there is no stopping this deadly real estate duo.

Special Projects

The Urban Glasshouse is a unique and impressive looking 26-story condominium building featuring bike storage, a state-of-the-art gym, and impressive and modern condominium units. Inspired by his collaboration with infamous architect, Philip Johnson, Vendome completed the Urban Glass House. Located in the heart of the Hudson Square neighbourhood. The name 'Urban Glass House' refers to Johnson's earlier Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut.

After Johnson's passing, Vendome continued to honour his creative spirit with The Habitable Sculpture. Vendome has a long list of impressive projects, including his two SoHo art galleries: Studio Vendome Projects and Studio Vendome.

Vendome Philanthropy

Antonio and Raquel Vendome believe in giving back to their community. After 9/11, they exemplified the spirit of philanthropy by opening up Vendome's Canal Street restaurant, 'Nino's American Restaurant', to first responders and anyone helping with the tragic aftermath of the attack. Offering them free meals and a place of solace during a difficult time, the Vendomes exemplified how the efforts of a few can make a big difference to many. Using their prominent role in New York's real estate industry, Antonio and Raquel continue to develop and manage impressive real estate projects that enhance the New York City skyline.

Peace Angels Project

The Studio Vendome hosted Lin Evola's inaugural art exhibit for The Peach Angels Project entitled 'World on Fire'. Displayed outside of Nino's Canal Street restaurant, Evola's renaissance angel sculpture serves to symbolize the reverence that Nino's restaurant holds for the locals and first responders to 9/11 who used the restaurant as a staging area for rescue efforts.

Raquel Vendome

While Raquel was born into a family of affluence, she still had to work hard and struggled to determine which path her life should take. Although she was pursuing a career in early childhood education, there was a calling she could not ignore: the calling to carry on her father's legacy and work in the family business.

Apprenticing under her father, Raquel began to pursue her impressive real estate career. From planning property acquisitions to working on establishing lucrative and long-term business partnerships, Raquel started to master the industry and all of its networking and entrepreneurial challenges.

Raquel had observed the hard work of her father as a young girl and found it inspirational. Although it wasn't an easy decision to follow in her father's footsteps, it was one she felt destined to fulfill. Joining Vendome Developments is a role Raquel takes very seriously, and it is Nino's values and work ethic that she strives to emulate in each and every project and business relationship.

Every now and again, an unparalleled example of the entrepreneurial spirit emerges to inspire us all. From humble beginnings, Antonio Vendome rose to build a real estate empire and a lasting legacy to pass down through his daughter, Raquel Vendome. Together, they are redrawing the infamous New York City skyline one architectural project at a time.

