Latécoère's shareholders are invited to participate to the combined Annual General Meeting which will be held on Monday 13 of May 2019 at 10 am (Paris time) at the Company's registered office, 135 rue de Périole 31500 Toulouse.

The information and documents provided for in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code including the preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion - only available in French) published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) No. 42 dated April 8, 2019 and the terms of participation and vote to this annual general meeting are available in the section "Finance", "Regulated Information", "Documents relating to the general meeting" of the Company's website, under the link: www.latecoere.aero.

A notice of the meeting will be published in the BALO No. 50 of April 26, 2019.

The documents and information provided for in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code as well as the 2018 Registration Document to which they are partly integrated are also available on the website mentioned above.

These documents are also made available to shareholders under legal and regulatory conditions at Latécoère's registered office.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

Contacts:

Latécoère

Sebastien Rouge Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 61 58 77 00

sebastien.rouge@latecoere.aero

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines Investor Relations

Tel. +33 (0)1 47 03 69 48

Emily Oliver Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65

latecoere@fticonsulting.com