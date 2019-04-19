Omega Engineering Inc.: Omega Engineering Announces Launch of New Website

Omega Engineering is inviting customers to explore its new website, designed to offer B2B customers a consumer-oriented experience

NORWALK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / Omega Engineering is inviting customers to explore its new website. Designed to offer B2B customers a consumer-oriented experience, the site has been completely overhauled. Customers will discover not only cutting-edge functionality but improvements that make it easier and more seamless to order products, search for content or manage their account.

'With this new website, we are able to serve our customers in the way they want to be served,' says Greg Wright, president of Omega. This includes providing an exceptional experience on and off the website. 'Whether a customer uses the phone, mobile or our website, they'll find new systems on our side that make it easy for them to interact with us and get their problems solved with minimal effort,' says Wright.

In addition to displaying an inventory of over 150,000 items that can be searched by product type, category, dimension, size and other attributes, part of the new website launch also includes revamping other digital properties, such as an integrating a new CRM, a new order-tracking system and more secure and organized data management. Improvements in order placement have also been added to the site, such as improved processes for customer updates on order status and shipping.

The newly designed website has taken several months from conception to competition and is the second revamped website to launch out of Omega's global sites. 'This just the beginning,' says Wright. 'Omega will continue to improve, using customer feedback and data to delight and exceed customers' expectations at every turn.'

For more information on Omega Engineering, please visit www.omega.com.

Related Video: https://youtu.be/E6CjFbh490Y

Additional Images

Greg Wright, president

Additional Links

Omega Engineering



Screenshots of Omega's Engineering new website

SOURCE: Omega Engineering Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542518/Omega-Engineering-Announces-Launch-of-New-Website