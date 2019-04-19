Media from the Middle East Visit GAC Motor to Experience Smart Manufacturing

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream media from the Middle East have visited the leading Chinese automaker GAC Motor's ("the Company") headquarter in Guangzhou, China. The Middle East is the first overseas market that GAC Motor has explored. To date, the Company has entered eight countries in the region, become the best-selling Chinese auto brand in Kuwait and Bahrain, and established a high-end automobile brand image.

Mainstream media from the Middle East have visited GAC Motor's Factory, GAC R&D Center, GAC NE Center, GAC Pavilion, GAC Sales and Service Center, and directly gained insights from experiencing the cutting-edge and innovative technologies as well as strict quality management system. Seeing the full picture of the Company's highlighting achievements on smart manufacturing in terms of research, design, production, marketing and sales, they highly recognized the Company's capabilities in independent research, design and manufacture. The group also participated in the roundtable with GAC's senior executives during the visit.

Jorge Bialade, a reporter and the General Manager of YallaMotor.com, commented that visiting GAC Motor facilities in Guangzhou helped him to learn about the brand and its true potential, which changed his perception of the brand in a positive way.

"We at Yalla Motor were lucky enough to visit GAC Motor's factories, R&D center, showrooms and service centers which allowed us to assess the high tech they are using and the quality of their products. Most importantly, we learned about their ambitious plans for the future in terms of new models, electrification and autonomous driving," noted Bialade.

"Last but not the least, we got to know their people, from their president to directors to front-line workers. We saw how they all work in perfect synergy towards building and developing a great automotive brand. We warmly welcome GAC Motor and their people to the Middle East."

The group also took rides on GAC Motor's all-star car models, including the SUV GS8 and the MPV GM8, and spoke highly of the product quality as well as the brand's persistence in pushing forward their internationalization process on a firm footing.

"I was impressed at how huge GAC Group is, and at the extent of its joint ventures with the biggest automotive brands. GAC Motor has a promising future, and I'm optimistic about GAC entering the Middle East market," noted Hatem Saleh Alkhathlan, a reporter at Saudi Shift Magazine.

At the media roundtable, GAC Motor's senior executives had good conversations with mainstream media from the Middle East. Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor, answered media's questions about GAC Motor's products, R&D and design, marketing plans in the Middle East, overseas branding strategies, the Company's business philosophy, etc.

"China has lots of economic and trade exchange with Middle Eastern countries; we are reinforcing the GAC Motor brand in the region to raise market awareness and strengthen our competitiveness with innovative designs and high product quality," noted Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.

GAC Motor has partnered with Saudi's Aljomaih Automotive Company, one of the largest auto dealers in the region, to promote GAC Motor's products. Earlier this year, GAC Motor successfully gained the recognition and built the brand awareness in the Saudi Arabia market after launching four independent showrooms there.

And through strategic cooperation with the renowned UAE's Gargash Group, GAC Motor's sales and service center in Dubai are now in full operation.

GAC Motor will officially release its star models, the GS3 SUV and GA4 sedan, in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, followed by UAE and Bahrain in May 2019. Later in November, GAC Motor will return to the Dubai International Motor Show (the Show), which is the second time that GAC Motor participates in the Show.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

