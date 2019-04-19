Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Information on dividend payment on common shares 19-Apr-2019 / 17:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. JOINT STOCK COMPANY "HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN" (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs on the resolution adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank held on 18 April 2019, to pay dividends on common shares of the Bank (NIN KZ1C33870011/ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4) as per results of Bank operations for 2018: name: JSC Halyk Bank; location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan; bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC - NBRKKZKX, correspondent account - KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN - 940140000385, Beneficiary Code - 14; the dividend payment period: 2018; the dividend amount per common share: 10.78 tenge; the dividend payment start date: 3 June 2019; the timing and form of dividend payments: the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 22 April 2019; the dividend payment form - non-cash. For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8282 EQS News ID: 802113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

