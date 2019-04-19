Regulatory News:

As a result of the exercise of the option offered to shareholders of receiving their fiscal 2018 dividend in the form of new shares, the share capital of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) has been increased by 23,278.52 euros to 1,783,191.46 euros, on April 16th, 2019.

The number of shares has been increased from 175,991,294 to 178,319,146 shares.

The total gross number of voting rights is 178,319,146.

The new shares were issued on April 16, 2019 and are listed on Euronext Paris under the same ISIN as the Company's existing shares (FR0011950732). They have then been delivered to the relevant banks and brokers which have recorded them in their shareholder clients' accounts.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 (and an advanced participant since 2015). The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

