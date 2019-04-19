Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: On changes to the composition of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank 19-Apr-2019 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE On changes to the composition of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank 18 April 2019 JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs that on 18 April 2019 the Bank held its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, which has been convened at the initiative of the Board of Directors. According to the results of the general meeting, the shareholders of the Bank made the following decisions: To early terminate powers of Anvar Saidenov as a member of the Board of Directors, independent director of JSC Halyk Bank, on his own initiative, from 18 April 2019, based on his letter of notice. To elect additionally Anton Musin as the member of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, independent director. To determine the term of powers of Anton Musin, member of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank - from the election date till expiration of the term of powers of current Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, approved at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank on 21 April 2017. Anton Musin graduated from the Stankin Moscow State University of Technology as a Mechanical Engineer and from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics with a Master degree in Robotics/ Mechanical Engineering. He has wide work experience in the development and implementation of technological innovations and products in banks and financial organizations focused on service development for retail and corporate customers. It should also be noted that Anton Musin is not related to the Bank and does not hold voting shares (equity interest) of the Bank and its subsidiaries. Thus, in accordance with the best international practices of corporate governance, the Board of Directors of the Bank includes five independent directors and has the following composition: Alexander Pavlov - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Arman Dunayev - Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Frank Kuijlaars - Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Mazhit Yessenbayev - Member of the Board of Directors, Representative of JSC Holding Group Almex; Christof Ruehl - Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Anton Musin - Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Umut Shayakhmetova - Member of the Board of Directors, CEO. For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8284 EQS News ID: 802119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

