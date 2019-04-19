Home Appliances and Automobiles Highlight Smart Technology During Phase 1 of 125th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 125th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is showcasing more than 8,700 exhibitors from the home appliance, automobile, construction, chemical and energy sectors during Phase 1, with a special highlight on smart technologies in these areas.

Home Appliances Apply Human-oriented Smart Manufacturing

More than 2,700 home appliance suppliers, including world leaders such as Haier, Midea, Haisen, TCL, Gree and Changhong, are demonstrating not only high-tech and smart products but also the digital services behind them. Galanz, a leading Chinese electronic home appliance manufacturer, has brought their smart home product lineup to Canton Fair. Products introduced include its IoT fridge which enables users to monitor and control the appliance on their mobile device.

Singfun, a home appliance leader in electric heaters and fans in China, is demonstrating its latest achievements at the Fair. Eric Zhu, Sales Manager of Singfun, noted that the technologies Canton Fair has showcased is a signal of Chinese businesses introducing their manufacturing capabilities to the international market. Companies such as Singfun are taking advantage of the Fair's platform to promote its brand to global customers. "Canton Fair as a platform is helping us on increasing our brand's visibility. We meet new friends and customers every year," Zhu said.

Vansky Fan, General Manager of the International Business Division, Overseas Brand Development Dept. of Konka Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of electronics products and a regular exhibitor at Canton Fair, added that Konka aims to find cross-border business partners and create a path for its private brand at the Fair. Its displayed products show innovation in visual technology, from an 8K-size display to smart home systems.

"Implementation of the latest technology in internet, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence are seen not only in the mobile industry but in home appliances and automobiles as well. Products in these areas are becoming terminals for human-computer interaction," said Liu Quandong, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair. "Canton Fair is privileged to present these trends to the world and explore how humans realize their potential and achieve technological breakthroughs."

Automobiles: High-Tech Embraces a Smarter Future

This year's Canton Fair also gathers 1,300 businesses in the motorcycle, bicycle, auto parts and vehicle sectors, including industrial experts and leaders such as Phoenix bicycle, Yadea, Guizhou tire and Leoch battery. Exhibitors are cultivating new business modes to develop new energy and smart products.

Driven by innovation, Qianjiang Motorcycle has made breakthroughs in its three key business sectors including high-end motorcycles, industrial robots and smart electrical equipment. "Innovation is crucial for us, that's why we are investing in new energy and smart technologies, as well as innovative design of motorcycles, " Dante Bustos, Sr. Director of Marketing &Communication of Qianjiang Motorcycle said. "The products we brought to the Fair this time, Benelli Leoncino, Benelli TRK251 and Benelli 180S, from design to manufacturing, are achievements of an international team in Qianjiang Motor, with team members from Italy and China, and they should shine at an international platform just like Canton Fair."

For more information, visit: http://cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/874326/Canton_Fair_Home_Appliances.jpg