Elkem Silicones at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2019

Elkem Silicones showcases advanced materials for Battery technology and Electronic components at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2019

Our global technical team will present you our solutions for thermal management, fire protection and assembly at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe in Stuttgart, May 7th to 9th, 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Elkem Silicones, we are playing an active role in developing next generation materials that meet the requirements of electric and hybrid vehicle applications. Discover our solutions for thermal management (thermally conductive adhesives, gap fillers, potting and insulated foams), for fire protection and as well as for assembly (CAF product line for sealing & bonding) which is key to ensure efficiency, reliability and safety of the battery and electronics in these new types of vehicles.

Come and meet us at our booth, and take the opportunity to discover our full range of:

Foams for cells or battery pack protection from fire, external temperature and thermal runaway, and formed in place foam gasket (FiPFG) for sealing applications, with lightweight advantage

for cells or battery pack protection from fire, external temperature and thermal runaway, and formed in place foam gasket (FiPFG) for sealing applications, with lightweight advantage Bluesil ESA 7721 , thermally conductive adhesive for bonding the cooling plate to battery pack with heat transfer

, thermally conductive adhesive for bonding the cooling plate to battery pack with heat transfer Bluesil ESA 7712 , thermally conductive potting for heat dissipation in battery cells

, thermally conductive potting for heat dissipation in battery cells Bluesil ESA 7242 for electronic potting or battery components

for electronic potting or battery components Gels, soft potting for protection of sensitive electronic devices

As an integrated supplier we can secure your supply by dual sourcing offer and share our expertise through various services such as audit at your plan to improve your process, quality agreement (PPAP) and technical studies.

At Elkem, we are playing as a global actor in developing next generation materials for hybrid and electric vehicles market. Our technical team will be showcasing Silgrain e-Sil grade silicon, state of the art of graphite, silicon alloys for electrical steel and specialized silicone solutions for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles applications including battery technology and electronic components.

We are looking forward to seeing you at the show, on booth n° 750. Our dedicated team will be there to listen to your needs, to ensure the best materials are selected for your intended applications and to support your developments.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

