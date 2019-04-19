sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.04.2019

19.04.2019 | 22:34
Young Living Promotes Irvin Bishop Jr. to Executive Vice President, Digital and Strategic Planning

Executive Drives Innovation in the Digital Space Continuing Young Living's Commitment to Creating and Maintaining Industry Standards

LEHI, Utah, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced the promotion of Irvin Bishop Jr. as Executive Vice President, Digital and Strategic Planning. In his new role, Irvin will lead Young Living's efforts to update its global digital footprint and facilitate management and strategic alignment company wide.

Irvin Bishop, Jr., Executive Vice President, Digital and Strategic Planning, Young Living Essential Oils

"Irvin is a proven leader in our company. His leadership was instrumental in ensuring a smooth shopping experience during last year's Black Friday record-breaking traffic," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "Irvin has played an integral role in designing a seamless online enrollment experience and implementing innovative new-member enhancements."

Irvin, who joined Young Living in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy, has more than 20 years of expertise in digital marketing, consumer insights, and technology. Since joining the company, Irvin has directed the digital automation of the company's global promotions capability and boosted its distributor tool set and social reputation.

Prior to Young Living, Irvin brought award-winning innovation to many well-known brands, including the Coca-Cola Company and AT&T. As head of digital marketing IT for Coca-Cola, he led promotions for campaigns such as the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and the Super Bowl. Irvin is passionate about producing consistent teamwork through a focus on individual development; open communication; a clear, common vision; and fostering a fun working environment.

"Young Living is a company that walks the talk," Irvin said. "It's one of the few companies that consistently demonstrates its commitment to health and wellness. I look forward to meeting-and exceeding-the challenge of our 5x5 Pledge to expand into five new markets each year and add 5 million additional members over the next five years."

To learn more about Young Living's global leadership team, visit YoungLiving.com.

About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products-which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers-not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact
For media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

Young Living Essential Oils, LC is the world leader in essential oils and has been providing the highest quality plant based products to customers for over twenty years. Its proprietary Seed to Seal(R) process ensures exacting standards are met every step of the way, from seed to seal. This commitment stems from the company's stewardship towards the earth and its people all over the world. For more information, visit: www.youngliving.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/874590/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Irvin_Bishop_Jr.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323110/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire