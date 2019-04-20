Keto Vida Offers Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules for Low-Carb Lovers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / Apple cider vinegar has long been hailed by dieters for its wide array of natural health benefits. Consequently, it has been embraced by low-carb dieters looking to reach and maintain ketosis.

Unfortunately, the product is also known to be rather displeasing to the taste buds. That's why Keto Vida, a burgeoning brand in the ketogenic market, now offers apple cider vinegar capsules. For those looking to 'Live the Keto Vida', the capsules offer a way to get all the benefits with none of the aftertaste.

Keto Vida offers four different supplements designed to maximize the low-carb ketogenic lifestyle. All Keto Vida products are meticulously crafted to reach and maintain ketosis, increase energy without crashing, and promote long-lasting health benefits in addition to weight loss.

Keto Vida Apple Cider Vinegar capsules fight against unhealthy bacteria, promote healthy digestion to keep intestines clean, and reduce water retention. The capsules provide an impressive 500mg of all-natural apple cider vinegar. The cleansing dietary power of organic apple cider vinegar has also shown to be effective in assisting weight-conscious lifestyles. In addition to its traditional use of promoting digestive and immune health, apple cider vinegar has been utilized as a home remedy solution for dry skin indigestion and more.

The product contains no preservatives, no sugars, and no chemicals or artificial ingredients. The Keto Vida team has formulated this solution with the aid of extensive review, testing, and documentation to ensure each capsule is packed with the best possible solution, with healthy all-natural ingredients.

While apple cider vinegar provides a plethora of time-tested benefits, the taste is known to be harsh and bitter. Fortunately, Keto Vida's easy-to-take, once-a-day tablets provide all of the benefits with none of the regrettable taste. With artificial-ingredient-free and tasteless apple cider vinegar capsules, cleansing the body is easier than ever before, the company says.

Keto Vida's Apple Cider Vinegar capsules (and all of their keto-friendly products) are currently available on ketovida.com, on Amazon, or through various other online platforms.

###

For more information about Keto Vida, contact the company here:

Keto Vida

7150 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 444 Scottsdale, AZ 85251

SOURCE: Keto Vida

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542550/Keto-Vida-TM-Offers-Apple-Cider-Vinegar-Capsules-for-Low-Carb-Lovers