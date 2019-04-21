Porr: Austrian based building group Porr has won the tender for the design and build of lot 1 of the motorway from Sibiu to Pitesti with a length of 13.17 km. The general contractor contract is worth around Euro 129 mn (RON 612 m). Twelve months have been allocated for the design phase. The construction period will take 36 months and begin in spring 2020. "This latest road construction tender is already the third large-scale motorway construction project realised by Porr in Romania. Our lot is the first section of the route from Sibiu to Pitesti, an East-West link of critical importance to Romania in terms of traffic", said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. The motorway from Sibiu to Pitesti will have a total length of 123 km and is situated on the Trans European Rhine-Danube Corridor, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...