Vienna Stock Exchange: International institutional investors remain the largest investor group in the ATX Prime in 2018. Institutional investors hold a total of 65.3%, the rest is held by domestic private investors (18.4%) and non-financial companies (16.3%). Among the institutional investors, US investors are the most loyal investor group. In absolute terms, they invested Euro 6.62 bn in Austrian stocks at the end of 2018. This is confirmed by the latest Ipreo study commissioned by the Vienna Stock Exchange, the results of which were presented at the conference "Thinking AUT Loud | The Sound of Finance" in New York this week. A high-ranking political delegation as well as 24 managers of listed companies addressed investors and American opinion leaders on the spot. "The Vienna Stock ...

