sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 21.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,50 Euro		+0,14
+0,28 %
WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMV AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,418
49,936
18.04.
49,49
49,66
18.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMV AG
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG49,50+0,28 %
STRABAG SE30,80+2,33 %