A couple of months ago we published this must-read investing tip: 2 Chart Patterns That Investors Should Recognize. In there Qualcomm was featured. At that time Qualcomm was trading around $50. We said a breakout was in the making. At the moment of writing Qualcomm trades exactly 50 pct higher. How much upside potential is there? This is our Qualcomm stock forecast for 2019. Ed. note on April 20th 2019: Qualcomm rose 40 pct this week. This is highly unusual for a company with a $90B market cap. CNBC made this point by listing all large cap stocks with +20% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...