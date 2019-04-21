Nu Profile: Royal Holiday Vacation Club Adds New Destinations Worldwide

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2019 / The Royal Holiday Vacation Club offers exclusive access to some of the best hotels and retreats in more than 52 countries. Whether you want to experience spending your days at the sunny and sandy beaches of Puerto Rico or you want to witness the sparkling waters of Mexico, the club awards you comfortable accommodation options to make your trip unforgettable. With reach to over 180 destinations worldwide the club is your companion whether you are on vacation, a business trip, or cruising events.

The club membership fees are nominal, and they bring you the golden opportunity to lock in the affordable holiday payments and charges for all your excursions.

Whether wanting to visit the Bahamas or wanting to explore San Juan and Acapulco -- Royal Holiday Vacation Club can surely turn your holiday fantasies into actual trips.

Is the Royal Holiday Vacation Club Membership Worth the Hype?

The club has over 30 years of experience in the travel and tourism sector. They have an active membership network exceeding 100,000 members, and the number is growing. The club is an exclusive recipient of some of the top travel awards that confirm the excellence of the Club offers and customer service standards. Some of the main benefits that are exclusive to the members include having discounts in airfare, discount packages on cruises, and savings on vacationing and guided voyages. The clubs also allows the members to get discounts at some of the best hotels and resorts with all the newest in exceptional comforts and privileges.

Having the privilege of holding the Royal Club Vacation membership will make vacationing more fun and relaxing whether you head for Paris or are out on the trip to explore London. This organization is indeed an exclusive online club that allows you to get the best perks and enjoy your vacations all over the world.

What to Anticipate as a Club Member?

The membership confirms that you are part of a club that is recognized and celebrated as the best vacation club in the national and global tourism enterprise.

Members can make huge savings on some of the best 5-star hotels, vacation retreats, clubs and hospitality option on all regions.

Club association also gives you admittance to cruise holidays, RCI global hotel exchanges, and itinerary outlining for all your personal and business trips.

You can plan trips to the best Mexican beaches, with unforgettable visits at Park Royal chain retreats and resorts over Puerto Rico and Buenos Aires.

The Membership is for You!

If you enjoy private retreat tour to fascinating destinations, you have a lot to gain with the Royal Holiday Vacation Club Membership. Many memorable adventures await you when you hold this membership, and you can decide to get the membership plan that meets your vacationing plans and budget. The club provides benefits and privileges and wants everyone to be part of the group. There are five levels of membership, and you have the option to get in the bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and royal membership programs so you can find the perfect pricing and packages according to your budget.

Getting the Membership

Visit the club's website, https://www.royal-holiday.com/en. The online site covers all details on the membership deals and lists down some exclusive discounts and packages you can avail as a new member. You can also reach out to the club's private customer services. The customer services are highly responsive, and the club representatives are available to attend to your queries and provide you more details on the membership programs.

