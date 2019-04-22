Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

BEIJING, China, Apr 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Tsinghua University announced today that they have agreed to establish the Tsinghua - Toyota Joint Research Institute (Joint Research Institute) on April 21. Through the Joint Research Institute, the two plan to conduct various research together over the next five years.By establishing the Joint Research Institute, Toyota and Tsinghua University sees an opportunity to further contribute to the development of China and become a mobility company capable of meeting the needs of Chinese consumers through the development and popularization of vehicles equipped with new technology. By equipping new technology, the aim is to excel in solving environmental problems and in reducing traffic accidents.Toyota and Tsinghua University have engaged in research projects together since 1998, conducting technology courses and pursuing other related activities. The establishment of the Joint Research Institute will enable the two to cooperate in research not only related to cars for Chinese consumers, but also in research related to active utilization of hydrogen energy that can help solve China's energy problems and other certain social issues.Toyota's policy regarding initiatives leading to social development is based on openness, and, to promote the popularization of electrified vehicles, Toyota has recently decided to provide licenses royalty-free on patents it holds related to vehicle electrification.On the establishment of the Joint Research Institute, Toyota President Akio Toyoda commented: "Everything started with my discussions with Premier Li Keqiang last May, leading to the establishment of the Joint Research Institute. I am delighted to have an opportunity to contribute to the development of China."In addition, in November 2018, at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Toyota proposed new mobility concepts aiming to support peoples' lives through leveraging electrification, intelligence, and informatization, such as in the form of the e-Palette, the next-generation battery electric vehicle specially designed for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) services and products.Toyota also has plans to use the new mobility concept for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Furthermore, the company plans to endeavor to make the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 a success by utilizing the knowledge it gains from the Tokyo 2020 Games and working in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, and the Organising Committee of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and Paralympic Games.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.