Samsung Spin-off lululab to Unveil "AI Beauty Store", a Decision Maker of Cosmetic Products, in Dubai Mall

Beauty AI startup lululab to launch smart beauty shopping service in Dubai Mall's Galeries Lafayette

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty AI startup lululab unveiled its "AI Beauty Store", an unmanned virtual store, on April 18 in Dubai Mall , the world's largest shopping mall, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After getting its start at C-Lab, a startup incubator operated by Samsung Electronics and a member company of the Born2Global Centre, lululab went on to develop LUMINI , an AI-based skincare assistant that provides individually tailored skin care solutions.

lululab offered a smart shopping experience through AI Beauty Store, which combines AI and big data technology, on the ground floor of the popular French department store Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall . The service offered by AI Beauty Store is made up of three steps: self-skin analysis by the customer, recommendation of products that best satisfy the customer's skincare needs, and provision of an outcome report (mobile).

By taking a single selfie with the multispectral camera at the LUMINI kiosk, inside Galeries Lafayette, customers can receive a deep accurate analysis of their skin's top layer condition and a list of recommended skin care products based on the result, making it unnecessary for them to wander around the shopping mall searching for random skin care products.

They can also receive discounts for the recommended products, which is the most attractive aspect of AI Beauty Store.

lululab CEO Yongjoon Choe said, "AI Beauty Store offers many tourists from all over the world who visit Dubai Mall the opportunity to enjoy revolutionary shopping experience. By establishing skincare-related big data, we will be providing sophisticated and individualized services."

Visitors who experienced AI Beauty Store services were satisfied with reliable recommendations.

Dubai Mall is a massive shopping mall that is approximately one million square meters in size, attracts an annual average of 100 million visitors, and houses over 1,200 stores. Based on its collaboration with Galleries Lafayette, lululab plans to accelerate its entry into the Middle Eastern and global beauty markets.

For more detailed information on lululab, visit http://www.lulu-lab.com/en/ .

Photos: http://bit.ly/2GtsMEl

About lululab

LUMINI was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the biotech category for its novel use of skin data in the beauty industry and was selected as one of the Winners of Cosmoprof Awards Asia in the skincare category at COSMOPROF ASIA 2018 . Also, this solution won prestigious worldwide design awards including iF DESIGN AWARD , Red Dot Design Award in 2018.

CONTACT:

lululab

dongyong.lee@lulu-lab.com

Born2Global Centre

jlee@born2global.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873240/lululab_AI_virtual_store.jpg