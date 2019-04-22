New PHNIX Super Greenhouse Heat Pump with a COP of up to 6.0 to Release in Europe

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX has been developing greenhouse heating technology for many years, and PHNIX has many successful cooperations with European business partners in the application of greenhouse integrated energy-saving solutions. Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business, discussed these partnerships and the future launch of the PHNIX super greenhouse heat pump in a media interview. Undoubtedly, compared with the previous application of PHNIX in European greenhouses, this new product has key breakthroughs in terms of technology and energy saving efficiency.

Although PHNIX greenhouse heat pump was developed for high-end agricultural applications in Europe, the new unit has undergone repeated application testing in the famous flower planting area in Yunnan, China, with special focus on the heat recovery function of the unit. Users save more than 50% of operating costs, compared to traditional fuel and gas boilers. The PHNIX unit is multi-functional and much more energy efficient, according to Mr. Jab Fan, Director of PHNIX Heating/Cooling and Heat Pump Drying Division.

About PHNIX Super Greenhouse Heat Pump

More than 50% savings in operating costs: The PHNIX Super Greenhouse Heat Pump was developed to replace the high energy consumption heating method in the greenhouse cultivation industry. The successful application in Yunnan, China shows savings of 50% in operating costs compared to conventional gas boilers.

New Solutions for Heating and Cooling in Greenhouse Application: PHNIX Super Greenhouse Heat Pump is widely used in greenhouse cultivation of high value-added crops such as flowers, fruits and vegetables. It is one of the best alternatives to traditional gas, fuel, electricity, coal and wood heating.

A unique solution of heat recovery and a COP 6.0: When the unit is in the smart cooling mode (28 degrees C air inlet), the unit performs heat recovery and produces hot water at the same time, and maintains the water temperature of the tank at 40 degrees C. At this time, the unit can achieve a COP of up to 6.0.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

