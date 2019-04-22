Dubai, Tokyo, Apr 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., has launched JCB Contactless acceptance in the United Arab Emirates in partnership with Network International, the leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa region.JCB Contactless is the JCB brand's EMV(R) contactless payment solution. JCB Contactless users simply tap their card or mobile phone on a NFC-enabled reader to pay. JCB Contactless will be available across Network International's extensive network of physical and online UAE-based merchants including Abu Dhabi and Dubai Duty Free shops, Dubai taxis and metro stations. Network International will support the rapid expansion of JCB Contactless acceptance across the country during the course of 2019.Kimihisa Imada, President and COO of JCBI, said, "We have seen a significant uptake in JCB Contactless issuing with our partners across the globe. This frictionless payment method will allow our cardmembers to experience more convenience and simplicity when purchasing. We thank Network International for their ongoing support and partnership. JCB Contactless payment provides a simple and more convenient purchasing experience for visitors to the United Arab Emirates and at the same time is quick and easy for merchants to accept.""As the UAE's largest merchant acquirer, we are delighted to enable JCB Contactless acceptance and offer Japanese visitors and shoppers a seamless and convenient payment method," said Samer Soliman, Managing Director, Middle East at Network International. "As consumers' payment preferences evolve, we are delighted to support our network of merchant partners to keep pace with new technologies, offering them a competitive edge."*JCB Contactless: The JCB brand contactless payment solution that is compliant with NFC and EMV(R) Contactless Communication Protocol Specifications. (EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo.)About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpAbout Network InternationalNetwork International (www.network.ae) is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa ("MEA") region. The Group provides a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.For further information on Network International, please contact:Tricia KaulASDA'A Burson-MarstellerDubai, UAETel: 971-4-4507600 Fax: 971-4-4358040Email: tricia.kaul@bm.comSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.