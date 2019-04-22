Next-Generation LNG Carrier "Diamond Gas Sakura"



TOKYO, Apr 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, held a christening ceremony on April 19 for the next-generation LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier, currently under construction for Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line).The new ship, named "Diamond Gas Sakura", is the third "Sayaringo STaGE" type vessel for the two companies, the newest model of LNG carrier featuring significantly improved carrying capacity and fuel performance due to the adoption of a more efficient hull structure and hybrid propulsion system. After completion and handover in May, the Diamond Gas Sakura will join their first two ships, the Diamond Gas Orchid and Diamond Gas Rose, in transporting LNG for the Cameron LNG Project.The christening ceremony, held at MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works, was attended by representatives of the ship owner and many others involved with the project. Toho Gas Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director Yoshiro Tominari, and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Director & Managing Executive Officer Toshinori Abe, announced the name of the ship, while their wives performed the ceremonial rope cutting.The Diamond Gas Sakura has a length of 293.5m, width of 48.94m, and depth of 27.0m, with a draft of 11.05m. Deadweight tonnage is approximately 73,800 tonnes, with a total tank holding capacity of 165,000m3. Launching took place on September 15, 2018. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding received the order for the new vessel through MI LNG Company, Limited, a joint venture for the design and sale of LNG carriers established by MHI and Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Construction was managed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd., an MHI Group company based in Nagasaki.The Sayaringo STaGE is a successor to the "Sayaendo," a vessel highly acclaimed for its highly reliable and innovatively refined MOSS-type spherical tanks. The use of apple-shaped tanks allows for greater LNG carrying capacity without increases to the ship's beam, while the hybrid propulsion system further improves fuel efficiency over the previous model.STaGE, an acronym derived from "Steam Turbine and Gas Engines," is a hybrid propulsion system combining a steam turbine and gas-fired engines. Effective utilization of waste heat from the engines for the steam turbine provides a substantial improvement in plant efficiency, allowing for high-efficiency navigation in both low and high-speed areas.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHI Marine Structure will continue the development of next-generation LNG carriers exhibiting exceptional fuel efficiency and sustainability, to further advance contributions to stable energy supplies and environmental conservation.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.