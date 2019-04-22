Pet Insurance Market to Upsurge At 3.71% CAGR From 2017 to 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pet insurance market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.71% between 2017 and 2028 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Pet insurance is also termed as pet health insurance, an insurance mainly designed to help cover the veterinary expenses of cats and dogs. This insurance plan covers repayment for wellness procedures like spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and heartworm testing. The pet owners purchase the policy, mainly to cover the unplanned costs that arise in providing care for a pet.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the growing awareness regarding pet insurance plan in the developing regions and the rising number of pet owners. However, lack of awareness among consumers may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Pet insurance market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Accident-only, time-limited, maximum benefit, lifetime cover, and other types could be explored in the market in the forecast period. The market could be categorized based on end users like a cat, dog, exotic pet, horse, and others that could be explored in the market in the forecast period. Pet insurance market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America accounts for the substantial share of pet insurance market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The United States is the major consumer of pet insurance in this region. The reason being the growing demand from end-users is the presence of key manufacturers in the region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of pet insurance in this region.

The key players of pet insurance market are Japan Animal Club, Petplan UK, Ipet Insurance, Nationwide, Anicom Holding, Trupanion, PetSure, Hartville Group, Petsecure, Pethealth, Agria, Petfirst, Direct Line Group, Embrace, and Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA). These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. The global Pet Insurance market was valued at $75 million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $112 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.71% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pet Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pet Insurance market.

Leading players of Pet Insurance including:

Petplan UK (Allianz)



Nationwide



Trupanion



Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)



Hartville Group



Pethealth



Petfirst



Embrace



Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)



Direct Line Group



Agria



Petsecure



PetSure



Anicom Holding



ipet Insurance



Japan Animal Club

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Lifetime Cover



Non-lifetime Cover



Accident-only

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Dog



Cat



Other Pet

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales



Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

