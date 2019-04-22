Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase's Latest Scientific Research to be Presented at the 17th Annual International Photodynamic Association World Congress

Nine Scientific Papers Detailing the Latest Scientific Research of Theralase's Anti-Cancer Technology ("ACT") Platform have been Peer Reviewed and will be Presented at the International Photodynamic Association World Congress

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce nine scientific papers pertaining to the Company's Anti-Cancer Technology ("ACT") Platform and Rutherrin based Photo Dynamic Therapy ("PDT") have been peer reviewed and selected for presentation at the 17th Annual International Photodynamic Association ("IPA") World Congress, to be held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA from June 28th to July 4th, 2019.

IPA has been bringing together researchers and clinicians in all fields of PDT and PhotoDiagnosis ("PD") since 1986. Every two years, the IPA organizes a conference to foster scientific development and contribute to clinical practice, ultimately capturing the current status of the field.

The IPA World Congress celebrates the best and latest academic and clinical research in PDT. This year, the IPA World Congress has elected nine of Theralase's scientific research papers to be presented by Theralase affiliated scientists and researchers demonstrating the growing interest in Theralase's cutting-edge research as it pertains to the treatment of cancer.

Arkady Mandel MD, Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase stated, "Theralase is delighted that its patented and patent-pending technologies will be presented and further validated at the IPA World Congress. This ground-breaking scientific research discusses Theralase's successes in its recently completed Phase Ib Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") clinical study and lays a strong foundation for further development of TLD-1433, and its formulation Rutherrin, when combined with laser delivery technologies, in the treatment of additional cancer targets, such as GlioBlastoma Multiforme ("GBM") and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC"). Today's conventional therapies for patients inflicted with these devastating diseases remains highly palliative in nature and not curative. With the Phase II NMIBC clinical study pending commencement, the IPA World Congress is a perfect opportunity for Theralase to showcase its latest scientific and clinical published research."

Published scientific and clinical research that are to be presented, include:

Paper 11070-51: TLD-1433 Photodynamic Therapy for BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC: A Phase Ib Clinical Study (Invited Paper)



This invited paper discusses the Phase Ib NMIBC clinical study and the clinical results achieved with Theralase's study drug TLD-1433 demonstrating clear safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and strong efficacy signals in Theralase's ACT.



Paper 11070-146: Dosimetry Recommendations for NMIBC: A Simulation and In Vivo Study



The paper pertains to optimizing and monitoring of laser light delivery to a bladder wall to quantify the average irradiance as a function of the tissue optical properties and optimize the effectiveness of a controlled treatments procedure.



Paper 11070-110: A New Platform Technology RuVaCare, an Extracorporeal Anti-Cancer Vaccine is Efficient in Breaking Immune Barrier to Target Cancer Cells



This paper discusses the successful application of Theralase's PDT technology as a cancer vaccine, known as RuVaCare, and highlights the study's outcome and the significant increase of survival obtained in the RuVaCareTM vaccinated RG2-GBM model. RuVaCare was designed to break the suppressive tumours barriers and to selectively boost the activation of an effective immune response, specifically toward malignant cancer cells.



Paper 11070-26: Efficacy of Ruthenium Coordination Complex Based Rutherrin in a Pre-Clinical Rat GBM Model



This paper discusses an in vitro and in vivo pre-clinical evaluation of PhotoSensitizer ("PS") TLD-1433 and discusses the superiority of TLD-1433 in comparison to the currently available photosensitizer Aminolevulinic acid ("ALA").



Paper 11070-353: Photobiomodulation Inhibits Warburg Metabolism and Potentiates a Dose Dependent Response By GBM Cells to Ruthenium-Based PDT



This paper discusses the impact of Photo Bio Modulation ("PBM") on the Warburg Effect and how it increases the efficacy of TLD-1433 in the destruction of GBM brain tumours.



Paper 11070-150: Modeling Novel PDT Approaches to Target Peripheral Lung Cancers



This paper discusses the potential application and efficacy of PDT treatment in Lung Cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.



Paper 11070-38: Design and Development of Metal Complex Photosensitizers for Photodynamic Therapy (Invited Paper)



This invited paper discusses the design and development of PSs in light-based treatment application, highlighting on Theralase's study drug, TLD-1433, the first Ruthenium ("Ru") based PS to successfully enter and complete a human clinical study for treating cancer with PDT.



Paper 11070-41: Novel Metal-Based Photosensitizers for Photodynamic Therapy: Exploratory Study



This paper discusses the investigation and efficacy of new Ru based PS for potential use against multiple cancer targets.



Paper 11070-50: Phosphorescent Photosensitizers as Potential Drugs in New Theranostic FLIM/PLIM Procedures (Invited Paper)



This invited paper pertains to the application of phosphorescent PSs for metabolic and oxygen imaging in FLIM/PLIM procedures, referencing Theralase's PS TLD-1433 and it's implementation in predicting oxygenation during PDT; in addition to discussing results seen in bladder carcinoma cells.

IPA details: http://spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/international-photodynamic-world-congress

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions including with respect to the ability of the Company to: adequately fund, secure the requisite regulatory approvals to commence and successfully complete a Phase II NMIBC clinical study in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; including, without limitation, those listed in the filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchanges) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information:

1.866.THE.LASE (843-5273) x304

416.699.LASE (5273) x304

Amelia Tudo, Investor Relations Coordinator

atudo@theralase.com

www.theralase.com

SOURCE: Theralase Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542466/Theralases-Latest-Scientific-Research-to-be-Presented-at-the-17th-Annual-International-Photodynamic-Association-World-Congress