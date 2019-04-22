

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the company has expanded its oligonucleotide research and development strength through a collaboration with Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Avidity is a privately-held biotech company focused on Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates.



To utilize Avidity's technology platform, Eli Lilly will make an upfront payment of $20 million, as well as an investment of $15 million. Avidity is also eligible to receive up to approximately $405 million per target for various milestones, as well as tiered royalties.



Eli Lilly noted that there will be no change to the company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for the current year.



