Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Catalin Kilofliski as Director of Corporate Development and Communications effective immediately. This recently created position is part of the Company's commitment to materially expanding its market presence as a prime exploration company focused on precious and base metals in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development.

Mr. Kilofliski brings over two decades of senior leadership and extensive expertise in mining, senior management, corporate development and capital markets within several private or publicly listed junior exploration companies. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of Locrian Resources, a private exploration company in Vancouver and as the CEO of TSX Listed Canarc Resource Corp. Before that position he worked for Aurcana Corporation and Selwyn Resources Ltd. Mr. Kilofliski's academic background includes earning a BA degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Economics, Bucharest, Romania.

Mr. Kilofliski commented, "I am thrilled to be joining Tudor Gold and look forward to driving the Corporate Development and Communications activities."

Walter Storm, President and CEO added, "We are very excited to have Catalin on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise and track record in steering Tudor Gold's corporate development and communications tasks.

In connection with the appointment, the Company granted to Mr. Kilofliski the amount of 300,000 stock options for the purchase of up to 300,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share, expiring on April 22, 2024. The options will vest over three years.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (Tudor Gold has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 604-559-8092

Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

