True North Energy Corporation: True North Energy Announces Equity Investment and Earnings

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / True North Energy Corporation (OTC PINK: TNEN) ("True North"), is pleased to announce that a new equity investment of $100,000 was received by the company out of a $212,500 binding subscription. The balance of the funds are scheduled over the next four months.

The funds are designated for working capital and debt repayment.

The investor will be issued a new series of preference share, convertible over three years at a discount to the market price of the Company's shares, among other features.

Ture North is pleased to announce earnings of $1,083,046 for the nine months ended January 31,2019 which represents basic earnings per share of $0.02 and fully diluted per share of $0.01.

About True North Energy Corporation

Traditionally, True North Energy Corporation has engaged in the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Through its subsidiary, TN Energy Corp, a Texas Corporation, the company holds overriding royalty interests on oil and gas properties located in Colorado and Oklahoma.



