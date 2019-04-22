Orchard Software's Industry-leading Trellis POCT Management Software Commended by Frost & Sullivan

The superior data connectivity and integration capabilities of the platform support services such as real-time results verification, calibration review, and quality control

SANTA CLARA, California, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American point-of-care testing (POCT) connectivity solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Orchard Software Corporation with the 2019 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Trellis POCT management software. This solution cost-effectively connects remote testing sites with electronic medical records (EMRs), offering exceptional flexibility and functionality to laboratories across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

"Orchard Software leverages 25 years of laboratory experience to provide exceptional instrumentation integration, such as bi-directional interfaces with reference labs, as well as ancillary and host systems such as billing, practice management, EMRs, and hospital information systems. As a result, it can readily absorb and transmit data from a range of decentralized POCT analyzers," said Divyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Its vendor-agnostic capability further helps connect multiple devices from varied manufacturers, thus, fostering a connective environment."

The platform addresses long-standing concerns over POCT quality and data integrity through features such as tracking how long POCT operators have to renew their certificate, scanning completed competency assessments, and remote quality control (QC) monitoring. Its rules-based logic and use of Levey-Jennings graphs ensure qualitative and quantitative QC by reliably flagging abnormal and critical data. Orchard Software's continuous commitment to product development and enhancement is a key differentiator, and the company averages one major upgrade annually, which allows it to navigate a competitive and rapidly changing marketplace.

The company's Orchard Device Engine (ODE) is key to Trellis' unique approach to POCT consolidation. By leveraging cloud connectivity between lab instruments, combined with connected laboratory information systems, ODE facilitates exceptional integration, as well as secure and rapid development. As a result, Orchard Software allows users to include POCT data in analytics projects and population health management initiatives. Trellis can also manage high-demand capabilities such as onboard calibration, certification management for all users, and tracking the location and status of analyzers through the use of triggered rules, delta flags, and instrument flags.

"Orchard Software is looking to create the most cost-effective offering possible via Web services and HL7 messaging to transmit orders and results electronically. Furthermore, Trellis supports automated POCT billing and helps close care gaps using CPT II Codes," noted Ravishankar. "Its ease of use, vendor-neutral open architecture, broad connectivity, and superior customer support have firmly established its value in the POCT connectivity solutions market, and positioned it for further growth."

Orchard Software Corporation (Carmel, IN), founded in 1993, is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions. Orchard's products are installed in all sizes of multi-site and multi-specialty physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, public health organizations, and veterinary labs. Orchard's best-of-breed systems provide rules-based decision-support, data mining for analytics, and seamless integration to support point-of-care, clinical, microbiology, cytology, and anatomic pathology testing. Orchard also offers a laboratory outreach solution for EHR connectivity and remote access. Orchard serves more than 1,500 laboratories across the country helping them to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. For additional information about Orchard Software's laboratory products, please visit www.orchardsoft.com.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

