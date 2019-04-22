STATS VQ Leverages the Industry's Most Granular Data and Proprietary Algorithms to Create Deep Machine Learning Player Predictions

STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, announced the official launch of STATS VQ, which leverages proprietary granular data and AI to allow sportsbooks to create unique player prop bets using machine learning generated player predictions.

STATS VQ uses proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to scan the industry's deepest historical database to create accurate player prop APIs for sportsbooks. Each prediction is created from thousands of data points and advancements in artificial intelligence, producing the most likely outcomes of matchups and individual plays throughout every game.

"For years, sportsbooks in the UK and Las Vegas have been using player props and predictions created through traditional data," said Dr. Helen Sun, Chief Technology Officer at STATS. "Given the advancements in AI and machine learning, it's time we harness the technology to improve overall accuracy. STATS VQ brings player props and predictions to the modern age, using STATS' industry-leading depth of data and advanced AI capabilities to help improve the props and lines created around games leading to better pricing management, more revenue generation and improved bettor engagement."

STATS has a proven track-record in gaming, providing services encompassing prediction, visualization, and bettor engagement for the world's largest sportsbooks and fantasy companies. STATS VQ is the company's first release leveraging the power of AI prediction in its player props API, currently live for NFL and NBA, with expansion underway to cover all major U.S. sports.

"Our award-winning predictive analytics team is now armed with granular machine learning generated predictions to provide predictive information which can power markets that currently don't exist," said Dr. Patrick Lucey, VP of Artificial Intelligence at STATS. "Providing accurate fine-grain predictions will equip sportsbooks with information they don't have which will help make better lines for games and player props, improving all-around excitement in gaming. The technology behind STATS VQ will drive the future of innovation in the sports betting industry."

STATS delivers the most accurate in-game data with low latency-as verified by a third-party study-making STATS the industry standard and providing sportsbooks with a critical advantage to allow customers to capture the most bets possible during games. STATS provides detailed, factual and objective data and predictions at scale while utilizing the most accomplished artificial intelligence team in the sports industry.

For more information on STATS VQ visit: https://www.stats.com/stats-vq/

About STATS

STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any television broadcast. The world's most innovative brands, technology companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions of fans. STATS combines the industry's fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

