ITT Goulds Pumps Announces New IC Open Impeller i-FRAME Pump, Expansion to ISO Standard Pump Range

SENECA FALLS, New York, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITT Inc.'s (NYSE: ITT) Goulds Pumps brand is proud to announce the latest addition to its diverse portfolio of ISO standard pumps: the ITT Goulds Pumps IC Open (ICO) Impeller i-FRAME pump. Engineered to handle chemical slurries and waste liquids, as well as challenging food and beverage applications, the ICO augments the standard IC pump design with an open impeller for enhanced performance handling solids. This new feature also makes the ICO ideal for air- and gas-handling applications.

Available in 34 sizes and three different materials, ICO is built to ISO 2858 dimensions and the high-performance standards of ISO 5199. In addition to the open impeller, the pump features flanges drilled to DIN/ISO or ANSI, plus a modular design of four bearing frames, which maximizes interchangeability across its 34 sizes.

Some other key product highlights include:

World-class hydraulic design for maximum performance and reliability

Accommodations for flows up to 400 m 3 /hr and heads up to 150 m at temperatures ranging from -40ºC to +280ºC

/hr and heads up to at temperatures ranging from -40ºC to +280ºC Cyclone seal chamber with improved heat removal for longer seal life plus a patented spiral groove design that removes solids from the sealing area, reducing the need for flushing and maintenance

Heavy-duty i-FRAME Power Frame to help prevent pump bearing failures and expensive pump downtime

Stainless steel shafts for easy maintenance

Modular design and interchangeability with all IC power end parts to help reduce customer parts inventory

i-ALERT2 sensor for continuous machine health monitoring and early detection of machine failures

ICO represents a powerful new addition to the ITT Goulds Pumps process pump portfolio. For more information regarding this high-performance pumping solution, please visit gouldspumps.com/ICO.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com .

About ITT Goulds Pumps

ITT Goulds Pumps brand is among the most widely recognized and respected brands in the global pump industry, serving customers in the oil and gas, mining, power generation, chemical, pulp and paper, and general industrial markets. As the only manufacturer to make digital monitoring standard on every process pump, ITT Goulds Pumps continues to lead the industry in both mechanical pump design and the adoption of smart technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/874042/ITT_Goulds_Pumps_IC_OPEN_IMPELLER.jpg