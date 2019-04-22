Cobalt 27 Celebrates Earth Day 2019 With Launch of New Website

TORONTO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New Design Provides Enriched Content on Battery Metals

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), a leading battery metals investment vehicle offering exposure to cobalt and nickel, metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, is pleased to celebrate Earth Day 2019, with the launch of its new website at http://www.cobalt27.com.

"Today, as we celebrate Earth Day with the launch of Cobalt 27's redesigned website, we reflect on the first Earth Day held April 22, 1970, when over 20 million committed citizens came out to demonstrate their support for environmental protection. Almost 50 years later, global efforts to protect the environment have positively impacted the social, political and commercial landscape the world over. On behalf of everyone at Cobalt 27, thank-you for your support as we continue our mandate to build an ethical supply chain of battery metals required to fuel electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems, which we hope will protect our planet and help to slow the negative impacts of climate change for many generations to come," commented Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, Cobalt 27.

Cobalt 27's new, completely redesigned website provides information on the Company's assets, history, and leadership, as well as enriched content on metals streaming and royalties, and battery metals. The new website design also features Cobalt 27's widely syndicated Battery Metals Blog which includes interviews with leading industry experts on issues currently driving the adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, and the development of a robust battery metals supply chain to meet future demand.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for Cobalt 27's mail list to receive updates from the Company and direct emails on critical battery metals.

About Earth Day

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide on April 22, with various events held around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day was founded by United States Senator Gaylord Nelson as an environmental teach-in first held on April 22, 1970, and reaching international status in 1990. As the world's largest environmental movement, Earth Day is coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network which works with more than 75,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy.

Earth Day Network's mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading battery metals streaming company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company owns physical cobalt and a 32.6% Cobalt Stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine, beginning in 2021. Cobalt 27 is undertaking a friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific which is expected to add increased attributable nickel and cobalt production from the long-life, world-class Ramu Mine. The Company also manages a portfolio of 11 royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt and nickel focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

