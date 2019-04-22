Callitas Health, Inc.: Callitas Health Signs Letter of Intent with Simply Wholeistic, LLC to Supply Cannastrip Technology and Dietary Supplements Nationwide

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Callitas Health Inc., (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F3), (the 'Company'or 'Callitas') announced today that it has signed a letter of intent with Simply Wholeistic to manufacture and supply formulations of CannaStrip and other Simply Wholistic dietary supplement products for retail sale in the United States.

Since 2015, Callitas has been developing technologies for both OTC and drug markets. Through controlled dosing, improved bioavailability and advanced manufacturing techniques, Callitas is able to offer customers a new level of innovation via its Cannabis platform.

"The range of Callitas's products and IP is outstanding, and the patented sublingual CBD strip is a game-changer,'said Clayton Thomas, owner and CEO of Simply Wholeistic. 'This year Simply Wholeistic will launch and supply a suite of specific health products that we believe can improve the health and wellness of our customers. Our partnership with Callitas significantly enhances our ability to innovate in the market and helps position us to become a market leader in our category.'

Established in 2019, Simply Wholeistic has created a new line of natural alternative and detox supplements that are designed to address the cause of health issues and help consumers practice preventive care and healthy living.

'Simply Wholeistic's distribution model enables Callitas to continue expanding its technologies, including Cannastrip, into nationwide markets,'said James M. Thompson, CEO of Callitas. 'We are excited with this new partnership, and we look forward to introducing novel dietary supplements that address a variety of needs.'

About Simply Wholeistic: Innovative wellness company Simply Wholeistic, INC. was formed in January 2019 to develop and distribute a line of products, including a unique mood-balancing Hemp-Strip, that will provide natural alternatives to synthetic supplements. Formulated by Dr. Christina Rahm Cook each product has been designed, using the highest quality ingredients to get to the root of the underlying causes of health issues and problems. The first installment of natural non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, organic, detox products will be available for purchase in the spring of 2019.

For more information visit www.rootwellness.com

About Callitas Health: Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health Inc. is an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat, Extrinsa and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company successfully launched ToConceive in North America as a clinically proven option for couples struggling with the inability to conceive (www.toconceive.com), and is in the research and development and business development process for its other OTC products, CannaStrips and orphan drug technologies. For more information visit www.callitas.com.

Contacts:

Simply Wholeistic:

Clayton Thomas, CEO, Owner

Phone: +1 (206) 851-2701

Callitas Health:

James Thompson, CEO, or

Callitas Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (859) 868-3131

SOURCE: Callitas Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542489/Callitas-Health-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-with-Simply-Wholeistic-LLC-to-Supply-Cannastrip-Technology-and-Dietary-Supplements-Nationwide