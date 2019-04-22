Uptick Newswire Hosts Canbiola, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their 500% Revenue Increase Since 2017

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) ("the Company"), a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. CFO, Stan Teeple, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by congratulating Teeple on the Company's substantial growth, which is reflected by their 500% revenue increase since 2017. He then asked Teeple to explain how the Company reached these numbers. "I think what we're seeing is a result of our core strategies coming to fruition." stated Teeple.

He explained that in addition to its CBD retail line, the Company has also developed a line geared for distribution through doctors' offices. Additionally, the Company has finally launched its wearable ultrasound device, the SAMS unit, as of January of 2019, which have proven to be extremely popular. Combined, these products have helped the Company achieve its growth. The Company also has new distributors and its most recent acquisition provided them with an additional, and substantial, new following.

Jolly then asked about the Company's current and upcoming projects. Teeple explained that the Company has developed an incredibly diverse range of products, which are an appeal to a variety of industries. The Company plans to extend this diversity through the development of new products to further increase their applicable industries. Meanwhile, the Company's Duramed division has also been able to be used in various ways, including the use of their SAMS unit by the Wounded Warrior Care Rehab Program.

Jolly then asked Teeple to share his thoughts on the future of the CBD industry and any challenges that the Company may face. Teeple shared that there is still a lot of confusion among consumers when it comes to the differentiation between marijuana and CBD. This is one of the major challenges the Company faces. However, they are taking major steps to create more awareness about the CBD industry and the benefits of its products, including numerous seminars and tutorials.

Teeple then gave listeners an update on the Company's laboratory in Washington, and shared that they have recently built a clean room in the facility. This is used for the development of medical grade products following the strictest of standards. He added that part of what makes the Company different than its competitors is by having their products tested by third-party labs, and then openly sharing these results on their website. Going forward, the products developed by the Company will also be Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified.

To close the interview, Teeple shared the importance of conducting plenty of research when it comes to trying out CBD products, especially if you're looking to treat a specific condition.

To hear Stan Teeple's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-stanley-teeple-of-canbiola-inc-otcqb-canb-3/

About Canbiola, Inc.:

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB.

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but pure CBD products are legal in all 50 states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Canbiola Investor Relations

Email: IR@canbiola.com

Phone: (516) 595-9544

Website: http://www.canbiola.com

