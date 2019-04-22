Unify Square Introduces First Cross-Platform IT Management Solution for Burgeoning Workstream Collaboration Market

Company's Collaboration Management and Security Suite Expands Beyond Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business to Support Slack, Zoom and Workplace by Facebook

BELLEVUE, Washington, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As communication and collaboration platforms become an increasingly essential element of the digital workplace, so too has the need to manage the variety, health and scale of these platforms. To simplify the chaos, Unify Square today unveiled a new suite of cross-platform collaboration management and security tools available as part of an expanded version of its PowerSuite software. Moving beyond the company's established Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business focus, Unify Square will begin launching dedicated offerings for Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Slack, and Workplace by Facebook in the coming months. With this announcement, PowerSuite becomes the first enterprise IT management solution to comprehensively address meetings, chats, videos, and calls with a single, cross-platform tool.

According to IDC, the global market for enterprise messaging and collaboration is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2021. Slack has emerged as the early driver of much of that growth within the collaboration-specific sector, while Zoom drives huge growth for video communications, and Microsoft bridges its voice legacy with new collaboration functionality in Microsoft Teams. Yet the market category remains fragmented and will likely continue so for some time, with pockets of multiple platforms operating inside organizations. This fragmentation, driven in part by shadow IT alternatives, leaves businesses at risk for security breaches while forcing enterprise IT to make trade-offs between the needs of the employee and larger business considerations. With this expansion of its PowerSuite software, Unify Square is taking an integrated approach to platform monitoring, troubleshooting, end-user experience issues, and governance to give enterprise IT teams the tools they need to effectively, efficiently, and holistically manage collaboration.

"The digital workplaces of today have been forced to take a platform-by-platform approach to collaboration. Our PowerSuite software is already known for its innovation in the unified communications market, and will now bring that same expertise and originality to help enterprise IT work under one, cohesive collaboration and communications strategy," said John Case, CEO of Unify Square. "This new product expansion represents both an evolution of the Unify Square corporate vision, as well as a notable step forward for the broader enterprise collaboration market. We look forward to working with Zoom, Slack, and Workplace by Facebook as we create this new category of cross-platform IT management solutions."

Drawing on its extensive experience in the unified communication market, Unify Square will initially begin introducing software and service offerings for Zoom.

"Unify Square is pioneering a tools-based approach for a subset of workstream collaboration that is exceedingly complex. It requires an extremely deep understanding of collaboration and communications environments to deliver the frictionless experience Zoom customers have come to expect," said Oded Gal, head of product management at Zoom. "Unify Square brings that understanding together with an established reputation having seamlessly deployed and managed communications for some of the world's largest organizations - including experience in hybrid and multi-platform scenarios - that makes the company well poised to guide this new market."

In addition to the software expansion, Unify Square is also enhancing its existing PowerSuite cloud managed services and consulting offerings, headlined by a set of new 24x7x365 administration and maintenance managed services for Office 365. In addition to the expanded focus on Office 365, the consulting and managed services will also grow to provide a variety of services for Zoom, Slack, and Workplace by Facebook.

For enterprises interested in receiving a demo of the new product suite and staying up-to-date on Unify Square's ongoing software and services expansion, please visit: unifysquare.com/demo-request/

About Unify Square

Unify Square's software and services optimize and enhance the world's largest collaboration and communication deployments, helping businesses manage and secure their meetings, chats & calls. The company's PowerSuite software creates a unified dashboard to surface actionable insights and help manage collaboration platforms, while optimizing and transforming performance health and user effectiveness. Founded by Microsoft product visionaries, Unify Square has become a global partner for Microsoft, Slack, Zoom and Workplace by Facebook. Unify Square solutions have delivered value to more than 5 million collaboration seats, in over 300 enterprises across more than 50 countries, and in most major industry verticals.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

Email us: sales@unifysquare.com or visit the website: www.unifysquare.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/160412/unify_square_logo.jpg