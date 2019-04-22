Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Update: notice of Q1 2019 financial results 22-Apr-2019 / 15:36 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Update: notice of Q1 2019 financial results PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q1 2019 financial results on 22 April at 11:45 pm (Moscow), 9:45 pm (London) as was announced earlier. The time of a conference call on Q1 2019 results for investors and analysts, which will be hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer is changed. The call will be held on 23 April 2019 at 13:00 (London) /15:00 (Moscow) instead of previously announced 11.00 (London)/ 13.00 (Moscow). There is no change in conference call details. Conference ID: 2895677 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 94 11 Russian Dial: +7 495 646 9190 (Local access) 8 10 8002 8675011 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 2895677 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: NOR TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 8286 EQS News ID: 802133 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6343ae38b12f4bbacd73633a3074c71d&application_id=802133&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

