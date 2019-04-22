The global industrial wireless automation market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005179/en/

The global industrial wireless automation market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global industrial wireless automation marketis the rising use of M2M services across industries. Advances in wireless solutions have empowered end-users to deploy M2M services for managing several facets of the business. The major factor driving the M2M communications is the pervasive accessibility of low cost, ubiquitous connectivity and making collaborative decisions without direct human intervention to achieve better cost efficiency and time management. Hence, with the factors mentioned above and benefits associated with M2M services, industries and even government authorities across the regions are supporting the technology.

This global industrial wireless automation market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth during 2019-2023.

Global industrial wireless automation market: Advent of 5G URLLC technology

The advent of 5G telecommunication technology is expected to play a significant role in the global industrial wireless automation market. 5G will enable low-latency, high bandwidth communication between the device and the network, which is expected to address the mobile connectivity issues for loT devices in the future. Also, the inception of 5G will improve many existing use cases as well as generate new use cases that cannot be fulfilled by present technologies. This will require the network to deliver low latency and high reliability that are the key factors in addressing manufacturing use cases. Hence using the ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) capabilities of 5G operators and enterprises can address diverse high-performance use cases linked to industrial automation.

"Apart from the advent of 5G, the growing adoption of IIoT is one other aspect that is contributing to the growth of the market largely. The incorporation of lloT has opened a lot of opportunities such as just-in-time manufacturing and predictive maintenance for the industries to utilize. lloT provides a perfect opportunity for the industries to gain market share and cater to a wide range of customer base. lloT also helps the industries to improve their core competencies and strengthen their market shares," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial wireless automation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial wireless automation market by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid economic growth and the various initiatives that aim at strengthening the respective domestic manufacturing industries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005179/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com