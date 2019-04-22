Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported first quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

First quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $3.7 million or $0.61 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $3.3 million or $0.55 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $57.8 million to $823.6 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $765.8 million at March 31, 2018.

Core deposits were $887.6 million or 97.74% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, compared to $889.0 million or 97.94% of total deposits at March 31, 2018.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in first quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $290,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 0.75% increase in the prime rate since March 31, 2018. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $178,000, compared to $31,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $57.8 million increase in loans from March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $231,000 increase in gains on the sale of securities during the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to the same period one year ago.

Non-interest expense was $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $685,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense, which was primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Income tax expense was $785,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $652,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was 17.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to 16.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Total assets were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2019 and 2018. Available for sale securities were $184.4 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $213.3 million as of March 31, 2018. Total loans were $823.6 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $765.8 million as of March 31, 2018.

Non-performing assets were $2.8 million or 0.25% of total assets at March 31, 2019, compared to $3.7 million or 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2018. Non-performing loans include $2.7 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $89,000 in other loans at March 31, 2019, as compared to $3.4 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $130,000 in acquisition, development and construction loans and $114,000 in other loans at March 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2019 was $6.6 million or 0.80% of total loans, compared to $6.4 million or 0.83% of total loans at March 31, 2018. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $908.1 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $907.6 million at March 31, 2018. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $887.6 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $889.0 million at March 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $20.4 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $17.9 million at March 31, 2018.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $41.2 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $38.3 million at March 31, 2018.

Shareholders' equity was $126.6 million, or 11.39% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, compared to $116.5 million, or 10.65% of total assets, at March 31, 2018. The Company repurchased 5,518 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2019 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in February 2019.

Peoples Bank currently operates 20 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. Peoples Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Durham Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 35,318 $ 40,553 $ 32,849 Interest-bearing deposits 15,896 2,817 34,985 Cash and cash equivalents 51,214 43,370 67,834 Investment securities available for sale 184,428 194,578 213,299 Other investments 4,329 4,361 1,834 Total securities 188,757 198,939 215,133 Mortgage loans held for sale 361 680 503 Loans 823,557 804,023 765,824 Less: Allowance for loan losses (6,561 ) (6,445 ) (6,373 ) Net loans 816,996 797,578 759,451 Premises and equipment, net 18,247 18,450 19,732 Cash surrender value of life insurance 16,031 15,936 15,647 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 19,542 18,298 14,931 Total assets $ 1,111,148 $ 1,093,251 $ 1,093,231 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 310,053 $ 298,817 $ 294,998 NOW, MMDA & savings 493,773 475,223 496,044 Time, $250,000 or more 20,362 16,239 17,927 Other time 83,926 86,934 98,655 Total deposits 908,114 877,213 907,624 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41,231 58,095 38,257 FHLB borrowings - - - Junior subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 20,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,600 13,707 10,249 Total liabilities 984,564 969,634 976,749 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,997,136 shares 3/31/19, 5,995,256 shares 12/31/18 and 3/31/18 62,151 62,096 62,096 Retained earnings 62,757 60,535 52,806 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,676 986 1,580 Total shareholders' equity 126,584 123,617 116,482 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,111,148 $ 1,093,251 $ 1,093,231

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,619 $ 9,069 Interest on due from banks 14 45 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 673 606 State and political subdivisions 834 996 Other 43 43 Total interest income 12,183 10,759 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 282 176 Time deposits 151 105 FHLB borrowings 46 - Junior subordinated debentures 226 171 Other 15 Total interest expense 757 467 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,426 10,292 PROVISION FOR (REDUCTION OF PROVISION FOR) LOAN LOSSES 178 31 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,248 10,261 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,093 1,024 Other service charges and fees 180 Gain on sale of securities 231 - Mortgage banking income 147 216 Insurance and brokerage commissions 231 182 Appraisal management fee income 862 789 Miscellaneous 1,387 1,345 Total non-interest income 4,120 3,736 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,647 4,962 Occupancy 1,737 1,856 Appraisal management fee expense 662 592 Other 2,870 2,632 Total non-interest expense 10,916 10,042 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,452 3,955 INCOME TAXES 785 652 NET EARNINGS $ 3,667 $ 3,303 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.55 Diluted net earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.55 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Book value $ 21.11 $ 19.43

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 189,790 $ 217,437 Loans 815,203 765,670 Earning assets 1,013,310 998,226 Assets 1,091,822 1,080,772 Deposits 895,708 900,679 Shareholders' equity 125,349 116,578 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.66 % 4.29 % Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.24 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.86 % 11.49 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 11.39 % 10.65 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 6,445 $ 6,366 Provision for loan losses 31 Charge-offs (164 ) (106 ) Recoveries 82 Balance, end of period $ 6,561 $ 6,373 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 2,802 $ 3,665 90 days past due and still accruing - Other real estate owned 27 62 Total non-performing assets $ 2,829 $ 3,727 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 231.92 % 171.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.80 % 0.83 %

LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:

Percentage of Loans By Risk Grade 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.70 % 0.95 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 24.99 % 26.20 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 61.41 % 61.22 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 10.57 % 8.33 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 1.56 % 2.31 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.78 % 0.99 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 %

At March 31, 2019, including non-accrual loans, there were two relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $3.2 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

