SANUWAVE Health, Inc.: Sanuwave Health to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is an emerging regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron and orthoPACE devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For additional information about the Company, visit www.SANUWAVE.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Millennium Park Capital LLC

Christopher Wynne

312-724-7845

cwynne@mparkcm.com

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman of the Board

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com

SOURCE: SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

