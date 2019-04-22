Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present New Results on ALY688 at the Annual Meeting of ARVO

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Allysta) today announced that Kathryn Crawford, Ph.D., the company's Vice President and Head of Non-Clinical Development, will present at the Annual Meeting of ARVO, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Dr. Crawford will present new data on the effects of ALY688, an adiponectin analogue, in a rabbit model of dry eye disease.

In a session covering dry eye disease on Sunday April 28, 8:00 - 9:45 am, Allysta will present the following poster:

305 - B0444 Effects of ALY688 on Atropine-Induced Dry Eye in Rabbits. Kathryn S. Crawford, C. Schuh, J. Schuh, H. Hsu

About ARVO

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization in the world. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. The Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of eye and vision researchers in the world, attracting over 11,000 attendees from more than 75 countries.

About Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allysta is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class peptide therapeutics with a focus in dry eye and liver diseases. The company's lead compound, ALY688, acts as an agonist of the adiponectin receptor and induces adiponectin-like responses. Since its discovery more than 20 years ago as a major hormone produced by adipocytes and other cell types, many studies have shown that adiponectin has beneficial actions on multiple organs and cell types because of its anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitizing, anti-atherogenic, anti-steatotic, and anti-fibrotic properties. This broad range of activity provides an opportunity to evaluate ALY688 in multiple disease indications. Data from disease models have been consistent with predicted biologic effects. For example, in ocular models of dry eye and corneal injury, ALY688 decreased inflammation on the ocular surface (both T cell and pro-inflammatory cytokines) and promoted rapid healing (re-epithelization) following corneal injury. Additionally, in models of liver fibrosis, ALY688 reduced inflammation, hepatocyte injury, and fibrosis.

