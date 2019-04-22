Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market (MaaS) for the forecast period 2019-2023. This mobility-as-a-service market analysis report segments the market by on service (e-hailing, car sharing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global mobility-as-a-service market size will grow by USD 181.25 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of over 35%. MaaS providers are focusing on providing seamless integration between public and private transportation services through mobile ticketing and fare validation solutions. Also, the adoption of MaaS services among end-users is increasing with the expansion in modes of transport services. This is done by partnering with civic transportation authorities and large multimodal transportation companies. Partnerships have enabled them to add public bus, city metro/trams, railways, and even flight services to their portfolio.

Government support for promoting use of public transport system

Government agencies are increasingly promoting the use of public transport infrastructure to mitigate the growing concerns of pollution and congestion in cities. To encourage greater use of public transport such as the city bus and trains/light rail/trams and eliminate the hassle of separate payments or ticketing. Government agencies are supporting the development and implementation of MaaS platforms, which includes the development of mobile apps that integrate public transport information and various other services.

"The introduction of various measures by the Chinese government to restrict the registration of new private vehicles due to the increase in pollution and traffic congestion will drive mobility-as-a-service market growth in APAC. Additionally, the rise in domestic tourism and growing popularity and awareness about ride-hailing services as a cheaper commute option will also drive the growth of the market in the APAC region", says an analyst at Technavio.

There is an increase in the influx of many MaaS providers, platforms, and infrastructure providers in regions, especially in European countries. This is due to the growing focus of government agencies on the development and greater adoption of public transport infrastructure for the commute. This, in turn, is discouraging the use of private vehicles and reducing the purchase volume of passenger cars. Simultaneously, the adoption of public transportation services such as metro rails and trains is increasing.

This mobility-as-a-service industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several mobility-as-a-service manufacturers including

Greenlines Technology

Lyft

MaaS Global

moovel Group GmbH

Omio

SkedGo Pty Ltd

Uber Technologies Inc

