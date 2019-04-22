The global micro irrigation systems market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The agriculture sector, in some of the regions, including Europe, is affected by drought and water scarcity. End-users are increasingly using water-efficient irrigation systems such as micro irrigation systems as it ensures proper application of water to the soil for germination. They help optimize the air and water balance in the soil to maintain better soil condition for root development. Therefore, micro irrigation systems can reduce water loss during irrigation and help cover more area of the field with less water. Moreover, the control heads in micro irrigation systems ensure the delivery of water at the desired discharge rate. Hence, the water-saving benefits offered by micro-irrigation systems help end-users conserve water and provide the efficient use of natural resources, thereby driving the overall growth of the global micro irrigation systems market.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global micro irrigation systems marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global micro irrigation systems market: Growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems

The continuous supply of electricity is an essential requirement for the working of micro irrigation systems. In rural areas, especially in developing and emerging countries, the access to the electricity grid may not always be guaranteed. Thus, an independent and alternative energy system can be a solution for farmers to secure a safe power source for micro irrigation systems. A solar-powered micro irrigation system (equipped with a solar cell) combines the efficiency of micro irrigation with the reliability of a solar-powered water pump. The popularity of solar-powered irrigation systems has encouraged some vendors to offer various models in the market. Some of the government agencies are also focusing on installing solar-powered micro irrigation systems. Therefore, the growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems may increase the sales of such units and, thereby, positively influence the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems, the growing popularity of time-based micro-irrigation practices, increasing government support for installing micro irrigation system, and the increasing number of end-users are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global micro irrigation systems market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global micro irrigation systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global micro irrigation systems market by application (orchard crops, field crops, plantation crops, and forage and grasses), by product (sprinkler irrigation systems and drip irrigation systems), and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing monetary support by government agencies in the region.

