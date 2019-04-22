The global microwavable foods market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

With the increase in urbanization and the growing female workforce, the demand for convenient and time-saving food preparation has increased. Microwavable food is convenient to prepare and can be easily cooked using a conventional microwave oven in a few minutes and is also considered healthy as they do not require additional oil or fat for cooking. Furthermore, vendors are also focusing on providing a variety of meal options in various cuisines such as continental and Asian cuisines to have a broad customer base. Thus, with the growing availability of a variety of microwaveable food, the adoption of microwavable food is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing prominence of private label brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global microwavable foods marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global microwavable foods market: Growing prominence of private label brands

Major retailers globally are introducing their brands of microwavable food products to capitalize on the growing demand for microwavable products among consumers. Private label microwavable products are becoming popular among consumers due to their affordability as these products are stocked at retail stores and are available at prices lower than those of branded products. Moreover, price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private label microwavable food because of their low cost, thereby driving the growth of the global microwavable foods market.

"Apart from the growing prominence of private label brands, the adoption of eco-friendly packaging technologies is another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global microwavable foods market. The use of eco-friendly food packaging improves the shelf life of products and keeps them safe from contamination. Unlike the traditional forms of food packaging that often consist of materials that end up in landfills, eco-friendly food packaging is fully biodegradable. These eco-friendly packaging technologies is likely to foster the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global microwavable foods market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global microwavable foods market by product (frozen food, shelf-stable microwaveable food, and chilled food), and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing e-commerce market and the presence of a large number of retailers in the region.

