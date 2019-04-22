The global municipal solid waste (MSW) management market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global municipal solid waste management market is the increase in urbanization. There has been an increase in urbanization worldwide owing to the growth in the global population, improved standards of living, availability of better facilities, and infrastructure in urban areas compared with rural areas. Hence, the increase in urbanization results in an increase in the amount of MSW generated as MSW collection rates vary with income levels across the world. Countries with high-income levels have a higher MSW collection rate compared with low-income countries. However, the significant increase in the amount of urban waste generation will result in high environmental pollution, which will adversely affect people in urban areas. Thus, the efficient management of MSW is crucial, and this increase in urbanization is expected to drive the growth of the global MSW management market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the integration of digital technology in MSW management will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global municipal solid waste management market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global municipal solid waste management market: Integration of digital technology in MSW management

With the rapid economic development and urbanization, MSW generation has been increasing. Thus, it has become essential to manage MSW efficiently to prevent adverse impacts on the environment. Therefore, geographical information systems (GIS), a modern technology that analyzes spatial data, is being increasingly adopted for site selection across the world. GIS considers factors such as topography, land use, water resources, transportation facilities, and the degree of urbanization to identify potential landfill sites and adverse environmental impacts. GIS also establishes buffers between the landfill site and surrounding residential areas, water resources, and roads. For instance, in 2018, GIS was used along with the multi-criteria decision-making tool for integrating environmental, economic, and sociological sensitivities to determine alternative solid waste landfill sites for Bursa Province, Turkey. Thus, GIS can help in managing MSW efficiently without causing any environmental damage and boost the growth of the global MSW management market during the forecast period.

"The significant growth in the amount of MSW generated worldwide, and its adverse impact on the environment and human health have created the need for appropriate waste management systems. Waste management techniques such as incineration and recycling, and stringent MSW management regulations are some major factors that are driving the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global municipal solid waste management market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global municipal solid waste management market by disposal method (landfill, incineration, recycling, open dump, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid rate of urbanization and the rise in GDP in countries like China, Japan, and India.

